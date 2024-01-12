Getty Images

Is Tayvis getting hitched? Rumors are swirling Travis Kelce could propose to Taylor Swift as early as this summer.

A source tells Page Six, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan,” adding that the buzz is, “They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

According to the insider, the A-list couple wanted to get engaged over the holidays, but held off because “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.” That’s reportedly the same reason Travis will not get down on one knee on Valentine’s Day either.

In December, Page Six reported that Travis asked Taylor’s father Scott Swift for permission to propose.

A source revealed, “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

While an engagement would be huge, Swifties are hoping for a smaller milestone for the couple next month at the People’s Choice Awards.

Swift was nominated for five awards, and Travis one, leaving fans hoping they will make their relationship red carpet official.

Unfortunately, it isn’t likely. The award show takes place February 8, and Taylor has an Eras tour stop in Tokyo that day.

The couple, however, isn’t afraid to put their love on display. Last month, Taylor shed some light on the timeline of her relationship with Travis and their decision to go public.

In her Time’s 2023 Person of the Year cover story, she recalled, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

She added, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift created a frenzy when she attended one of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games back in September. The 33-year-old revealed, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since then, Taylor has attended several games, and Travis traveled to Argentina to see her Eras show.