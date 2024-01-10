Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s first Valentine’s Day is coming up, and he’s already feeling the “pressure.”

Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce discussed the holiday on their “New Heights” podcast as part of a sponsored Etsy segment.

Jason, who is married to Kylie Kelce, said, “With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it’s about that time of year I start shopping for something extra special for Kylie,” before confessing, “that is kind of a lie.”

He continued, “I usually do it last second just like every other man out here on the planet. But Etsy is the place I go to.”

Travis wondered, “Do you have anything in mind yet?”

Jason replied, “I usually get the same chocolates every year, the same flowers, and then a card.”

Kelce teased him, saying, “Oh, my gosh, that’s adorable. Chocolate and flowers!”

Travis then went on, “Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason and I or trying to figure out the right gift for a significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch.”