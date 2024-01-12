Donna Kelce Plays Coy About Taylor Swift’s Chiefs Playoff Plans (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Donna Kelce was with “Extra’s” Billy Bush, reflecting on her skyrocketing to fame over the past year, talking Golden Globes, and revealing who she will be sitting with at son Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Billy asked how it felt to be named one of People magazine’s 25 Most Intriguing People of 2023.

She insisted, “I don’t know if intriguing is the correct word, but yes, I’ve been having a blast this past year. It’s kind of a surreal moment, very exciting. Met a lot of really neat people, a lot of really fun experiences. It’s been a definite blast.”

If not intriguing, what word would she use to describe herself? She joked, “Sarcastic,” before adding that she’s just “a normal mom.”

She is a normal mom with two sons in the NFL, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce. Not to mention, Travis is dating Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, aka Taylor Swift.

The next few days of football will be huge for the Kelce family as the Chiefs play Miami on Saturday and Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

“I will be going to both games, yes,” she told Billy.

Billy noted the weather could be 5 degrees below in Kansas City on Saturday!

She said, “I will be in the skybox… and so it won’t be too cold, but the windows will be open and I am in the first row, so it’s still cold. I have to have a blanket and I’ll have my winter coat on.”

Donna often sits with Taylor at the games, and Billy asked, “Give me the names of five people that will be in the box.”

Kelce teased, “I’m not playing that game.”

Billy asked about quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes, but Donna said, “No, she won’t be there. She’s got her own box.”

She went on to tell Billy, “My brother, Uncle Donnie will be there.”

Billy asked if anyone in the 30- to 35-year-old range would be attending.

She replied, Reggie King, adding, ”The last one would be Kumar Ferguson, who is his chef… I think he was his center in high school, if I’m not mistaken.”

What about someone Travis may have kissed at midnight on New Year’s Eve? Playing coy, she insisted, “I have no idea. We never know till that day.”

She clearly was not giving up whether Tay will be in the skybox, but she did tell Billy she watched the Golden Globes, where Taylor’s concert film was nominated. Swift also made headlines during the show when Jo Koy cracked a joke about her in the monologue and she didn’t laugh.

Billy asked, “Did you watch the Golden Globes?” She replied, “I did.”

He went on, “Your thoughts? Good show?”

She told him, “It’s just fun… I laughed a lot when Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig were up there. That was pretty funny.”

Billy asked, “Do you think the right person won?” Kelce insisted, smiling, “ You know, it’s not my call. I can’t vote.”