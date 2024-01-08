Jo Koy Says Taylor Swift Golden Globes Joke Was a Compliment (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Golden Globes host Jo Koy chatted with “Extra” at the Billboard after-party, and addressed that gone-viral Taylor Swift joke.

He said of hosting, “I loved it. I had a blast. It was fun, it was an experience.”

His favorite moment? “Walking out there for the first time.”

As for how it felt to be amongst all the stars, Jo said, “It was cool. I got to talk to Meryl Streep.”

During the show, the comedian also poked fun at Taylor’s romance with NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

Koy told the star-studded crowd, “We came on after a football doubleheader. The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL… On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

The camera panned to Taylor, who did not laugh at Jo’s joke. Instead, she made a point of sipping her wine.