Jo Koy Talks Nerves Ahead of Hosting 2024 Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jo Koy is ready to host the 2024 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Koy on the red carpet before the big show. Saying he was hppy to be in his tux in the chilly L.A. air, he said, “I wore velvet, so I'm good.”

Billy asked, “Are you nervous right now?”

Jo replied, “I'm enjoying this moment… Like, this is a dream come true, it really is, so I'm going to enjoy the moment. My nerves are different from other people's nerves. I get off on it, so… I get excited when things like this happen.”

Revealing what he will do right before he takes the stage, he joked, “Pee… I want it all out. I don't want to go out there with a full bladder. I don't want nothing in my bladder, like, I just want to be ready. I don't want to accidentally pee on myself. It's live, so, yeah — it’s pee.”

Billy wondered, “How many people do you think are breaking dry January tonight?”

Koy told him, “Every single one of them, every single one of them — Gayle King is doing shots of tequila over there.”

Billy said, “I know Jo, he's not going after anyone,” adding with a smile, “But what about Ricky Gervais — he's nominated.”

Koy said of Gervais, who hosted the Globes in the past, “No, I love Ricky… He's good, man… I don't want to shine light on anything, but I want to focus on the evening. I want to celebrate the night. Hollywood is finally open, man. We all didn't have jobs for a while, so let's celebrate, let's have fun. I don't want to do all that, you know what I mean? I just want to have fun.”

Billy commented, “The nude scene is back in Hollywood all these movies so…will you be touching upon all the nudes?”

Koy replied, “I don't know. We have to see. You better tune in.”



Koy went on, “I can't wait for everyone to see what I got planned! I haven't slept for 10 days, honestly… I'm very prepared. I stayed prepared… This is the moment that I've been waiting for, so I haven't slept. I've been going through my lines and just rewriting and rewriting and rewriting and just going through it. I had 10 days to prepare a monologue.”

Billy said, “I'm a big fan,” preemptively telling him, “I'm just going to do this: Wow! What a success what a night that was! You did a great job tonight — that was wonderful!”