Golden Globes Announces First Round of Presenters

Golden Globes

The 2024 Golden Globes are just around the corner, and the first round of presenters has been announced!

The A-list lineup includes Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, Gabriel Macht, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Patrick J. Adams and Will Ferrell. More will be announced in the coming days.

Watch comedian Jo Koy host the award show January 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount +.