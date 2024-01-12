Kaley Cuoco Wants Daughter Matilda to See ‘You Can Do Anything’ (Exclusive)

Todd Williamson

On Thursday night, Kaley Cuoco hit the L.A. premiere of her new comedy-thriller “Role Play,” in which she plays a woman balancing domesticity with her secret career as an assassin.

“Extra” spoke with Kaley, who shot the project while she was pregnant with daughter Matilda.

She shared, “I keep thinking, I kept it this big secret and everybody knew, but I just tried to. I was like, ‘Okay, don’t be in a bad mood,’ but I think people just thought I was constantly annoyed and sweating, so I was like, ‘Oh, God, when they hear this next year, when they hear I was pregnant, hopefully they’ll go, Oh, that’s why.’”

Kaley also reflected on being a working mom and how she and partner Tom Pelphrey trade off parenting duties, saying she wants Matilda to see that “you can do anything.”

Cuoco elaborated, “You know, we’re very lucky we have so much wonderful help and my family lives like 10 minutes away, but tonight we didn’t have anyone to help us, so, like, Tom’s staying home with her and, like, it’s important. We’re going to try very hard and we know this might not always work, but try… I either work and then he works and trade off so one of us is always with her.”

She went on, “I don’t know if that will always be the case, but that’s definitely our goal. But I also want her to see working parents in a way like my dad worked, and I think it’s important to see you’re working and it’s that you can do anything and you can do a million things at once. I’m a queen multitasker, so I’m very good at that.”

So does Tom sleep with one eye open knowing Kaley has it in her to be an assassin? She answered, “Tom knows I’m the worst liar on planet Earth, so Tom sleeps very well. He knows there are no secrets and if there were, he’d know about them very quickly.”

Of the movie, Kaley dished, “You know the tone was very silly and light-hearted — not silly, but it had all the elements of, you know, adventure and sadness and the marriage and the kids and the secret and the assassin… It checked a bunch of boxes, plus I got to do some fight sequences and some stunts, which I always wanted to do, so this was a great starter for me.”

Along with acting, Kaley was a producer too, helping to secure David Oyelowo to play her husband. She commented, “Begged, borrowed, and pleaded for David to do this film. When we heard he was interested, I was like, ‘You’re kidding, right? That David? Are you sure we’re thinking of the right David?’ I was ecstatic.”

While many are used to seeing David in dramatic roles, he got to show a different side of himself in this film. Kaley said, “We’ve talked a lot about that… It’s a little new for him, this type of role… He got to kind of have the comedic side, which I love… We’ll get to see how charming and cheeky he can be.”