Kaley Cuoco is living her best life! About to turn 38, Kaley and her partner, “Ozark” star Tom Pelphrey are loving every second with their 6-month-old daughter Matilda.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Kaley, who gushed over her littlest love, shed some light on her new dog brand Oh Norman, and talked about her upcoming play with Tom called “Love Kills.”

Opening up about Matilda, Kaley said, “This has been incredible… She is so special. We love her so much. She’s sticking her tongue out, she’s doing funny faces — don’t ask me where she got that from.”

Sharing what has been the best part for her, she said, “I can’t believe how much I love it. I never envisioned myself having kids. I love work. I love my animals. It never was a thing and then I met Tom. We fell in love. We both wanted a baby. It is kind of like this love baby. I love it and it also feels wildly natural. Feels like she’s always been here. She just kind of added to the party. It is perfect. I feel very blessed to have her.”

And what is Matilda going to be for her first Halloween?

Cuoco revealed, “I bought her 10 costumes and we’re going to do a fashion show. I said, Halloween for a 6-month old is for us not for her. She’s going to have to deal with the costume changes, the itchiness, the claustrophobia just for the photo and then everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Terri wanted to hear about at least one of the costumes, and Kaley told her, “I did get her the Michelin Man. I’m not gonna lie. I’m really the most excited about that picture. Which she already kind of has all the rolls. This will be quite special.”

The couple also likes dressing up Matilda in football gear to cheer on their favorite teams.

“We are a football household… I love the Rams, obvi. Tom loves the Giants, obvi… We love both teams now and I apparently love the Chiefs because I now tune into see what Taylor [Swift]’s gonna be wearing so I have joined the masses… happy to see it.”

Kaley is also a passionate animal lover. Her ranch is packed with them! And she says Matilda loves the dogs. “It is very sweet.”

Cuoco shows off her dogs on social media. Terri asked how many she has.

Kaley replied, “I don’t know, there’s just so many here. I don’t know, I think we have four.”

Now she's launching her new dog care brand Oh Norman named after her late pup.

“I had him for 14 years,” she said. “He was the most special dog in the world. He’s my heart dog. And he was incredible and to be able to have this company named after him and the most important part is every product purchased goes toward animal rescue which is what I wanted for this. That was the only way I could do it and it is such a special thing I’m so excited.”

She’s also excited about another project she is doing with Tom, making her debut in the play “Love Kills,” with proceeds benefiting IATSE members impacted by the strikes.

Kaley explained, “Tom loves theater. I love to watch theater. I don’t like to be in it. He’s like what if we did a play and we get the funds together and the proceeds together and went toward people that have really been affected by our business' strike. And I was like, ‘That’s amazing. Who’s gonna be in the play?’ He’s like, ‘I think you and I should do it.’ I was like, ‘No, no.’ He’s like, ‘We’re doing it.’ And I’m like, ‘Sure sure’…I’m terrified but I’m ecstatic… It’s a week in mid-November. ‘Love Kills,’ if you want to look it up and get tickets… First time I’m onstage and probably my last.”

Terri told her, “Stop, you might just fall in love with it and that’s the next patch you will go on.”

Kaley replied, “We’ll see about that, Terri.”