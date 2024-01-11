Reiner Bajo

Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo are teaming up for the new comedy/spy thriller “Role Play.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Kaley and David about the movie, as well as her baby girl Matilda with Tom Pelphery.

Kaley revealed that Matilda’s favorite word right now is “uh-oh," adding, "It's very quiet and very serious."

Cuoco recently posted a video of her little girl saying “Mama” for the first time.

Matilda, who is only 9 months old, already “loves to dance.” Impersonating Matilda, Kaley shared that she has “one move.”

In “Role Play,” Kaley and David play a husband and wife — but she’s an international assassin and he doesn’t know.

Kaley recalled being pregnant with Matilda while filming, saying, “I was pregnant the whole time. It was also the first three months, so I was very sick while we were shooting.”

The movie had Kaley doing some fight scenes. She revealed, “I literally would go do it and I would just lay down and I would eat saltines and I was like ‘uhhhhhhh.’ I would make this sound that was just inhuman.”

Kaley’s body double helped her “tremendously” in the intense fight scenes. She explained, “She was very cute. Anytime somebody would say, ‘Kaley, can you do A, B, and C,’ she’d be like, ‘No, she can’t do that!’ She was constantly getting in between, which was very sweet. I didn’t want anyone to know because I wanted to do all the fun stuff, and I’m glad I did.”

Just like her spy character, Cuoco kept her pregnancy a secret from David until she couldn’t!

She commented, “I finally told him around halfway through because I started to act very bizarrely and say very weird things.”

David quipped, “The operative word is halfway through, because I had quite a bit of time going ‘Are we okay?’”

As for when he found out, David said, “We were in this old hotel and it smelled funky. She was like ‘Can you smell that? Can anyone smell that?’ and she sprayed perfume on her finger and was putting it in our faces. ‘Can anyone smell that?’ and then finally we’re doing this scene, lying in bed and she whispers ‘I’m pregnant,’ and I go, ‘Ooohhhh.’”

David got emotional once he heard the news. Kaley dished, “He cried. It was so sweet. It was very fun to tell him… It made it even that much better, because I didn’t want him to leave the project being like ‘Kaley Cuoco is the most insane human being I’ve ever worked with. Never work with her.’”

Oyelowo joked, “I still feel like she’s the most insane person, but at least I can understand the smells thing and the hundred-yard stare.”

It wasn’t always serious on set: Kaley even pranked David at the beginning. David elaborated, “She’s the producer and she goes, ‘This script… have you read it? ’Cause I haven’t,’ and I thought, ‘Are we going to be okay?’ and she goes, ‘No, no, no, of course I’ve read it.”