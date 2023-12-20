David Oyelowo Reacts to Oprah Winfrey’s Support of ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Getty Images

David Oyelowo is nominated for a Golden Globe for his work on “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with David, who said he is feeling “nice” about the nomination.

On the show, Oyelowo portrays Bass Reeves, the first black Deputy U.S. Marshal.

It took him eight years to make the show, which has become a massive hit with critics and fans. Of the positive acclaim, David said, “It’s very special because one of the reasons it took so long is because Bass Reeves’ story was not deemed global enough — too period, too historical, too Black is what people were basically saying, without saying it.”

Icing on the cake for David, the show was Paramount+’s most-watched global series premiere of the year.

Oyelowo commented, “It was proving something I already knew. It’s nice to have it so indisputably proven.”

Oprah Winfrey recently throw a party to celebrate the show’s ratings success. David shared, “She’s like a mother to me, so anytime your mother tells you, ‘Well done,’ that’s always going to feel good.”