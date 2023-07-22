Instagram

Kaley Cuoco is making it a cute baby summer!

The new mom, 37, posted the sweetest picture ever on her Instagram account this weekend, showing her 3-month-old Matilda chilling in the family pool with daddy Tom Pelphrey.

Dressed in a watermelon-print bathing suit, Matilda enjoys a watermelon popsicle as Pelphrey, 40, looks on.

"Watermelon popsicle in the pool. Iconic," Cuoco captioned the snap.

Another photo features their pet Chihuahua Opal, who joined the brood in March.

Matilda has been a star of Cuoco's Instagram of late, and Opal's been a frequent co-star.

Earlier in July, Cuoco posted about having tendonitis, showing off a black compression glove and bandaged wrist. "They call it 'mommy wrist,'" she wrote in the caption. "Are You? Kidding? Me?"