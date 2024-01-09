Selena Gomez Reveals Exactly What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Over the weekend, Selena Gomez had everyone talking about her conversation with Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes.

While the cameras didn’t capture any audio from the conversation, many speculated that Gomez was gossiping to Swift and Keleigh Sperry Teller about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Rumors were swirling that Gomez requested to take a photo with Chalamet, her “A Rainy Day in New York” co-star, but that his girlfriend Kylie allegedly shut it down.

Now, Selena is revealing what she actually told Taylor.

On an E! News Instagram post, she denied that it was about Timothée and Kylie, commenting on Tuesday, “I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business."

On Monday, a source close to Gomez also denied the rumors. They told the outlet, “It's not true she went up to them and asked for a photo. She never saw them.”

Another insider told People, “She was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie.”

That night, TMZ also spotted Timothée in Beverly Hills. When asked if he was “cool” with Selena, he responded, “Yeah, of course.”