Bryan Tanaka Confirms Mariah Carey Split

Getty Images

Mariah Carey, 54, and Bryan Tanaka, 40, are indeed over!

On Tuesday, Bryan took to Instagram to confirm their split after seven years of dating.

He wrote, “With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together.”

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we've shared. The memories we've created and the artistic collaborations etched into my heart forever,” Bryan went on. “Mariah's dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture."

Tanaka ended his post, writing, “During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy, and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me. I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters."

A source recently told Page Six that Mariah and Bryan split over kids. They said, “He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at.”

Mariah, 54, is already the mother of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12. Tanaka, 40, has no children yet.

Another insider claimed, “He wants to start having his own life.”

Last week, Carey fueled more breakup rumors after she was spotted in Aspen without Bryan.

In years past, the two were seen photographed out and about in Aspen during the holiday season.

Bryan has also been absent from Mariah’s recent Christmas shows.

Carey seemingly hinted at the breakup recently, telling People magazine, “I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

Bryan last posted about Mariah in March. In honor of her birthday, he wrote on Instagram, “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️.”