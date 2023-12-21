Getty Images

Mariah Carey and her dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have reportedly ended their relationship.

A source told Page Six that they broke up over kids. They said, “He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at.”

Mariah, 54, is already the mother of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12. Tanaka, 40, has no children yet.

Another insider claimed, “He wants to start having his own life.”

A few days ago, Carey fueled more breakup rumors after she was spotted in Aspen without Bryan.

In years past, the two were seen photographed out and about in Aspen during the holiday season.

Bryan has also been absent from Mariah’s recent Christmas shows.

Carey seemingly hinted at the breakup recently, telling People magazine, “I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest. I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

Bryan last posted about Mariah in March. In honor of her birthday, he wrote on Instagram, “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️.”

The pair had been together since 2016.

They confirmed their relationship with a kiss in Maui seven years ago.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly, "They were all over each other, making out and not wanting to be more than a few feet apart. They swam in the ocean and he picked her up to kiss her.”

"She was jumping into his arms, and he bent her back over his knee like they were dancing. Then they walked on the beach holding hands, and he gave her a piggyback ride. They had a lot of fun together, and were very playful. She was kicking up the water to splash him, and he was laughing. She seemed very happy and comfortable with Bryan,” the spy continued about the duo, who stayed at the Grand Wailea Resort.

The photos surfaced just days before the premiere of her series “Mariah's World.”