Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Spark Split Rumors

Mariah Carey and her dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka haven’t been spotted together in a year, sparking breakup rumors.

Bryan has been absent from Mariah’s recent Christmas shows.

A source told People magazine that Mariah will be celebrating Christmas with her kids in Aspen... and Bryan’s not making the trip.

In years past, the two were seen photographed out and about in Aspen during the holiday season.

Bryan last posted about Mariah in March. In honor of her birthday, he wrote on Instagram, “This is one of my favorite pictures. Ever. Happy Anniversary my Beautiful Queen. 🦋3/27🦋❤️.”

Mariah shared her last photo with Bryan a year ago, in honor of Boxing Day.

The pair have been dating since 2016.

They confirmed their relationship with a kiss in Maui seven years ago.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly, "They were all over each other, making out and not wanting to be more than a few feet apart. They swam in the ocean and he picked her up to kiss her.”

"She was jumping into his arms, and he bent her back over his knee like they were dancing. Then they walked on the beach holding hands, and he gave her a piggyback ride. They had a lot of fun together, and were very playful. She was kicking up the water to splash him, and he was laughing. She seemed very happy and comfortable with Bryan,” the spy continued about the duo, who stayed at the Grand Wailea Resort.

The photos surfaced just days before the premiere of her series “Mariah's World.”