Watch Mariah Carey & Jennifer Hudson Get Into the Holiday Spirit

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson are bonding over Christmas!

During an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the two shared their favorite Christmas songs, movies, and dishes.

Mariah, who has been called the Queen of Christmas, revealed, “I don’t let anybody listen to anything but Christmas music while I’m celebrating Christmas.”

She added, “The movies have to be Christmas-related.” Her favorites are “Elf” and “Miracle on 34th Street.”

As for her favorite holiday recipe that she likes to cook, Mariah revealed it is a linguine recipe that her dad left for her before he passed away.

Holidays aside, Carey also dished on the most casual thing in her closet and if she would retake her driving test after her license expired years ago. Watch!