Celebrity News December 21, 2023
Rachel McAdams Reveals Why She Didn’t Participate in ‘Mean Girls’ Commercial
Last month, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert brought back their “Mean Girls” characters in a Black Friday commercial for Walmart.
One noticeable character was missing… Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.
Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried & Lacey Chabert’s Fetch ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion for Walmart!View Story
Rachel is explaining why she wasn’t part of the commercial, telling Variety, “I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”
McAdams added, “I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”
Rachel also shared her thoughts on the “Mean Girls” reboot, in which Reneé Rapp is starring as Regina.
McAdams won’t be part of the new film, explaining, “Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end.”
“I was really down for whatever she wanted to do,” Rachel emphasized. “I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”