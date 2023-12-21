Rachel McAdams Reveals Why She Didn’t Participate in ‘Mean Girls’ Commercial

Getty Images

Last month, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert brought back their “Mean Girls” characters in a Black Friday commercial for Walmart.

One noticeable character was missing… Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams.

Rachel is explaining why she wasn’t part of the commercial, telling Variety, “I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest. I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

McAdams added, “I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

Rachel also shared her thoughts on the “Mean Girls” reboot, in which Reneé Rapp is starring as Regina.

McAdams won’t be part of the new film, explaining, “Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end.”