Mark Seliger/Bustle

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." star Rachel McAdams is showing off her armpit hair in a feature for Bustle magazine!

In the feature, McAdams opened up about her career and her body.

For the magazine shoot, McAdams requested that her photos be minimally retouched. She explained, “With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world.”

She emphasized, “It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone.”

While Rachel has been known for her roles in iconic movies like “Mean Girls” and “The Notebook,” what could we have seen her in?

During a two-year break from acting, McAdams passed on roles in “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Casino Royale,” “Mission: Impossible III,” “Iron Man,” and “Get Smart.”

She admitted, “There’s certainly things like, ‘I wish I’d done that.’”

The movies went on to be hits, making her think, “I step back and go, ‘That was the right person for that.’”

As for why she decided to step away from Hollywood for a bit, Rachel explained, “I felt guilty for not capitalizing on the opportunity that I was being given, because I knew I was in such a lucky spot. But I also knew it wasn’t quite jiving with my personality and what I needed to stay sane.

“There were definitely some anxious moments of wondering if I was just throwing it all away, and why was I doing that? It’s taken years to understand what I intuitively was doing,” she added.

Despite feeling anxiety at times, McAdams noted that the breaks “really helped me feel empowered. It helped me feel like I was taking back some control. And I think it sort of allowed me to come in from a different doorway.”

