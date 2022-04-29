Celebrity News April 29, 2022
‘Dr. Strange’ Star Rachel McAdams on Christine Palmer’s Wedding
On Thursday night, Rachel McAdams was honored with the CinemaCon Vanguard Award at the 2022 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards.
“Extra” spoke with McAdams, who teased what’s in store for her character Christine Palmer in “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”
While she couldn’t say too much, Rachel commented, “You should expect anything.”
She went on, “I’m back as an emergency room doctor and I’m getting married.”
McAdams also shared her take on audiences getting back into theaters after more two years of lockdown. Stressing the importance of a shared connection, she said, “I think, you know, we all didn’t realize how much we need places to go together, experience art, be moved, tell stories, again, in front of each other, face to face. There’s just something about that shared experience that is so bonding and connecting… There’s something so special about it.”
Rachel also reacted to James Corden’s major announcement that he is leaving “The Late Late Show” next year. She expressed her love for his Carpool Karaoke segments with Mariah Carey and Adele.