‘Dr. Strange’ Star Rachel McAdams on Christine Palmer’s Wedding

McAdams also shared her take on audiences getting back into theaters after more two years of lockdown. Stressing the importance of a shared connection, she said, “I think, you know, we all didn’t realize how much we need places to go together, experience art, be moved, tell stories, again, in front of each other, face to face. There’s just something about that shared experience that is so bonding and connecting… There’s something so special about it.”