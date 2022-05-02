‘Doctor Strange’ Star Rachel McAdams on Christine’s Love for Strange and If She Has Powers

Rachel McAdams is back as Christine Palmer in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and everyone's buzzing about her character’s wedding!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Rachel, who revealed who Christine is marrying, as well as her character’s “deep, profound” love for Stephen Strange.

McAdams shared, “I'm marrying a lovely man who's not a doctor named Charlie.”

Rachel described her character as “very happy,” saying, “Things are looking good.”

Of Christine’s relationship with Stephen Strange, Rachel dished, “I would say they are still working it out.”

“I think they're still figuring out where they land in terms of love and friendship, and this incredible shared history they've had which has become even more complicated since the first film,” McAdams elaborated. “So trying to pick up those pieces and assess the landscape, and then I think they just have this deep, profound love for one another which will transcend time and universes.”

According to Rachel, Stephen hasn’t changed too much, explaining, “It's hard to kill an ego like that. It kind of, I think it can sneak back up easily. It's a lifelong journey to work on that, so I think he's still in therapy.”

Will Christine have any powers? Along with saying her character will be “different,” McAdams commented, “I think doctors have powers. Yeah, she definitely does more action than in the first, or different kind of action than the emergency-room action. She's out of the emergency room, she's out of her scrubs, which is too bad for me cause those were the most comfortable costume I have ever worn, especially the shoes.”

McAdams also weighed in on her character disappearing from a movie still. Calling it a “mystery,” she quipped, “Even I don't even know what this means. Am I being erased? Oh, God, am I in this movie? I don't know. I know, I mean, it's tough… that I am in the multiverse, but you wanna keep exactly what kind of person, in the multiverse sort of a secret, so maybe that's why they took that out.”

Rachel also discussed the intensity of Marvel fans, who dissect everything. She said, “I mean, I love that kind of enthusiasm. It's like you could go to school and take a course on Marvel… They could teach me a few things about myself and the movie I'm in… It's cool. It's neat.”

As for possibly reuniting with her “The Notebook” co-star Ryan Gosling in a future project, Rachel said, “It's certainly possible. Who knows?”

She went on, “It's amazing the people you cross paths with and so many years go by. Who was I thinking about the other day? I was with Will Ferrell and never got to work with him in ‘Wedding Crashers.’ We never even met. In the same movie, we never met. Then [we] did a whole movie where it was just us.”