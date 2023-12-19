Rihanna Gushes Over Her Sons: ‘Growing So Fast’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Rihanna stepped out for her Fenty X Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles.

“Extra” spoke with Rihanna, just months after she welcomed her second child.

Rihanna is now the mother of two sons, RZA and Riot. She gushed, “They're amazing. They're bigger and growing faster than I expected, so by the time I order something and it lands, they can't fit it — it's driving me nuts. I'm like, ‘How did I get this all wrong, or are they lying to us on the labels?’”

She smiled, adding, “My kids are growing so fast and they're so smart and exciting.”

Motherhood inspired RiRi’s footwear line. She explained, “For me, comfortability has been important for me ever since I got pregnant and definitely running around behind kids.”

Rihanna elaborated, “I branched off into sneakers because I finally got a sneaker that was custom-made for me… I started adding platforms to the bottom of my sneakers that I would wear all the time and after that I brought it to Puma and we started with the Creeper, our first partnership, and now we brought it back because it's been like the biggest demand from our fans and our consumers… Now we just we made it bigger, we made it phatter, and we made it better.”