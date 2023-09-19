Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Reveal First Pics of Baby Riot

Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed Riot Rose on August 1, and now they are showing off their baby boy.

People has the adorable pics here, including the couple doting on the infant as he gazes up at them from a baby blanket.

Another family photo, shows RiRi holding Riot, while A$AP holds their older son RZA, 16 months. The toddler is wearing a little leather jacket and tiny FENTY x Puma Avanti sneakers.

There is also a sweet mother-son shot of Rihanna carrying Riot, who is wrapped in a blanket.

RiRi famously announced she was pregnant with her second child during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rihanna, 35, and A$AP, 34, are already the parents of son RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022.

She opened up about motherhood to “Extra” in November 2022, saying, “It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

As for how motherhood has changed her, Rihanna admitted, “I’m patient now… I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general.”