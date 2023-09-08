Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Baby Boy’s Unique Name Revealed

Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy has a unique name!

A birth certificate obtained by The Blast reveals their second child’s name is Riot Rose Mayers.

The news comes months after A$AP released a song called “Riot” — featuring Pharrell Williams — in July.

The certificate also sheds light on Riot’s birth. He was born August 1 at 7:41 a.m. at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A.

RiRi famously announced she was pregnant with her second child during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rihanna, 35, and A$AP, 34, are already the parents of son RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022.

She opened up about motherhood to “Extra” in November 2022, saying, “It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

As for how motherhood has changed her, Rihanna admitted, “I’m patient now… I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general.”