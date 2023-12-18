Kelly Osbourne Takes on Plastic Surgery Rumors (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne is ready to ring in the holidays with a new body and her adorable 1-year-old baby boy Sydney!

“Extra” spoke with Kelly about her weight loss and plastic surgery rumors, as well as being part of FOX special “Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.”

Osbourne commented, ‘I wasn’t surprised by all the attention I got when I lost weight because I’ve lost weight before.”

“I do love all the plastic surgery rumors,” Kelly admitted. “I’ve never had it, although I do want to get some.”

Of life as a motherhood, Kelly shared, “I think I walked through life without a purpose, and then I had a baby and my whole world changed.”