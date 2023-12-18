Celebrity News December 18, 2023
Kelly Osbourne Takes on Plastic Surgery Rumors (Exclusive)
Kelly Osbourne is ready to ring in the holidays with a new body and her adorable 1-year-old baby boy Sydney!
“Extra” spoke with Kelly about her weight loss and plastic surgery rumors, as well as being part of FOX special “Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.”
Osbourne commented, ‘I wasn’t surprised by all the attention I got when I lost weight because I’ve lost weight before.”
“I do love all the plastic surgery rumors,” Kelly admitted. “I’ve never had it, although I do want to get some.”
Of life as a motherhood, Kelly shared, “I think I walked through life without a purpose, and then I had a baby and my whole world changed.”
Having her son has also changed the game for Christmas! She dished, “I can’t wait to put cookies out for Santa and carrots for the reindeer and a glass of milk.”