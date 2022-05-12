Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kelly Osbourne is going to be a mom!

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound.

She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”

Her famous friends congratulated her in the comments. Audrina Patridge wrote, “😍😍😍😍 congrats Kelly!!!!!! So excited for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ your going to be such an amazing momma.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared, “Congrats love! X,” while Ross Mathews wrote, “YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!! The news is out! You’re gonna be the best mom!!! So happy for you!!!! Can’t wait to meet your baby!!! ❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️,” and Melissa Rivers exclaimed, “OMG ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

The 37-year-old did not mention the father, but she was most recently linked to Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson. On Valentine’s Day she shared a kissing pic with the caption, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜”

Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne also has a baby on the way. He announced in March that his fiancée Aree Gearhart is pregnant with their first child together, his fourth.

“Exciting news!!” he wrote at the time. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”