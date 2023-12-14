Lance Bass & Joey Fatone on *NSYNC Reunion Tour: ‘Never Say Never’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

*NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Joey Fatone enjoyed a boys’ night at the BILT Rewards Winter House Party in NYC, where they gave a special holiday performance.

“Extra” spoke to Lance and Joey, who weighed in on the possibility of an *NSYNC reunion tour or new music and said that conversations are being had!

Joey commented, “We have no idea yet... We’ve obviously been having some conversation about it, trying to figure out what we wanna do and what we can do, so the thing is getting five of us together has been a little bit of an interesting thing.”

He emphasized, “Never say never. Not sure if we’re doing a tour, not sure if we’re doing any music, but we will have that conversation. When we have that conversation, we will let you know.”

Lance chimed in, joking, “They just have to talk me into it… They’re trying.”

Joey joked, “Lance doesn’t want to do it… He’s having too much fun in his green suit.”

As for what their kids think about their days in *NSYNC, Joey shared about his daughters, “They know about it. I don’t think they know the magnitude until they saw the star on the walk of fame… Other than that, they’ve never seen us perform.”

Joey admitted, “I’d love them to see us perform.”

*NSYNC was recently involved in the new “Trolls Band Together,” so could we see more projects like that for the group? Joey answered, “It all really depends, as far as that timing.”

Joey and Lance also dished on their family holiday plans. Joey shared, “I’m gonna be home with my family. Obviously, I do it every year. Obviously, I have my kids with my ex-wife and usually I switch on and off depending on the New Year or Christmas. This year, I have them on Christmas Eve and my ex gets them on Christmas Day and New Year’s.”