NSYNC on ‘Hot Ones’: Justin Timberlake Talks ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Meme

Getty Images

*NSYNC is back with their first song together in more than two decades, “Better Place,” the new single for Justin’s upcoming movie “Trolls Band Together.”

After the guys’ headline-making appearance at the VMAs, they made an appearance on “Hot Ones,” sharing red-hot stories about a bizarre fan incident and that viral “It’s Gonna Be May” meme of Justin.

The way Justin sang “me” in “It’s Gonna Be Me” is now a meme when May rolls around each year. He told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans, “I don’t remember if the specifics were 'a meaner me,' but I sang, ‘It’s gonna be me,’ and he was like, ‘No, no, no, no. It’s may. May!’”

It’s been 23 years since the song was released.

“Extra” has been with *NSYNC from the beginning with lost footage of the band in the mid 90s, shooting their music video for their very first single “I Want You Back.”

A re-recorded version of the song recently appeared in a second trailer for “Trolls Band Together.”

“Extra” recently spoke with Variety magazine senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson about what would happen if the band did a reunion tour. She predicted, “You can believe that this will be the biggest pop culture moment and bring in some of the biggest box office bucks that we’ve seen in some decades.”