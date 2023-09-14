Getty Images

*NSYNC’s rumored reunion song is here!

Group members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick have a new tune in DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming movie “Trolls Band Together.”

The trailer just dropped, giving fans a taste of the song “Better Place,” their first new track in 20 years!

Earlier this week, *NSYNC reunited for the MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, there was speculation they had a new song in the works for the “Trolls” movie, but they couldn’t talk about it because of the WGA-SAG strikes.

Justin has always been a part of the “Trolls” franchise, voicing the character of Branch alongside Anna Kendrick’s Poppy.

This installment reveals that Branch was once part of Poppy’s favorite boy band BroZone with his four brothers, voiced by Troye Sivan, Eric André, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi. The group and family disbanded when Branch was little, and he had not seen his brothers since.

That all changes, however, when one brother is kidnapped and Branch and Poppy go on a mission to rescue him.