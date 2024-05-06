Georgina Chapman Reacts to Gayle King Wearing Marchesa at Met Gala 2024

Getty Images

On Monday night, famed fashion designer Georgina Chapman hit the 2024 Met Gala red carpet with her boyfriend, actor Adrien Brody.

"Extra's" Adam Glassman and Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Chapman, who is the co-founder of Marchesa.

When Adam told Georgina that Mona was wearing Marchesa, she responded, “Oh, my gosh! You look beautiful."

Mona smiled, noting, "For my first Met."

Adam pointed out that Gayle King was also wearing Marchesa, prompting Georgina to say, “Thank you so much.”

Georgia said she was looking forward to seeing everyone, including Gayle King and Anna Wintour.

Adrien, a proud boyfriend, dished on Georgina's look, saying, "She, of course, designed this beautiful dress."

Adrien also talked about his brooch, saying, “It's called 'Life 2020'... a lot of frozen angels in this."