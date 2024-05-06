Celebrity News May 06, 2024
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Booty-Baring Vintage Dress to 2024 Met Gala
Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination at the 2024 Met Gala!
The actress hit the red carpet in vintage Atelier Versace FW01 Haute Couture.
Getty Images
All of her assets were on display in the body-hugging, booty-baring, sheer silver gown.
Some interpreted her “The Garden of Time” dress to be inspired by a butterfly wing.
Emily wore her hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a spiky updo.