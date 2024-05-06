Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News May 06, 2024

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Booty-Baring Vintage Dress to 2024 Met Gala

Emily Ratajkowski left little to the imagination at the 2024 Met Gala!

The actress hit the red carpet in vintage Atelier Versace FW01 Haute Couture.

All of her assets were on display in the body-hugging, booty-baring, sheer silver gown.

Some interpreted her “The Garden of Time” dress to be inspired by a butterfly wing.

Emily wore her hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a spiky updo.

