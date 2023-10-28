Lance Bass Says Fans Should Forgive Justin Timberlake... Because 'Britney Did'

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Barry's

Lance Bass has his old *NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake's back!

Caught in an airport by TMZ, Bass said he was about to read Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," which is filled with juicy revelations, including many about ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

"Look, I mean, everyone has their own opinion," Bass said of all the uproar — which caused Timberlake to ban comments on his Instagram — "I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did, so let's take a note from her."

That's not to say he is anti-Britney, either. The two remain pals.

"Everyone deserves to tell their story. She did. And, you know, I hope the fans can, you know, find some forgiveness," he said, ever the diplomat.