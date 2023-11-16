Justin Timberlake Hits First Red Carpet Since Britney Spears’ Memoir Allegations

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is back on the red carpet for his new movie “Trolls Band Together,” marking his first public appearance since the release of Britney Spears’ memoir “The Woman in Me.”

Timberlake attended the premiere with wife Jessica Biel and *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The boy band reunited to record the song “Better Place” for the movie soundtrack.

Justin wore a black ensemble and sunglasses for the celebration, while Biel wore a short black dress with silver detailing.

Timberlake has been keeping a low profile following the release of Britney’s book.

He is a hot topic in her memoir, in which she discusses their failed three-year relationship.

In the book, Spears claims that she got an abortion while dating Timberlake, who “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.”

"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” Britney wrote. “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Spears also accused Timberlake of cheating on her. She admitted to cheating on him with Wade Robson.

While Timberlake hasn’t publicly commented, a source told Us Weekly, “Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book. It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship.”

Another insider told People magazine, “He’s happy at home with Jess[ica Biel] and their kids and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place.”

Justin’s bandmate Lance, however, did speak to TMZ about Justin and the book.

"Look, I mean, everyone has their own opinion," Bass said of all the uproar — which caused Timberlake to ban comments on his Instagram — "I just feel like the world is so full of hate right now that we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did, so let's take a note from her."

That's not to say he is anti-Britney, either. The two remain pals.