Jennifer Aniston Texted Matthew Perry Hours Before His Death

Getty Images

Over a month after his shocking death, Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her final texting exchange with “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry.

On October 28, the two were texting just hours before he was found dead in his hot tub.

Getting emotional, Jennifer told Variety in a new interview, “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

“He was healthy,” Aniston emphasized. “He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know.”

As for how she wanted Matthew to be remembered, Jennifer commented, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Last month, Jennifer paid tribute to Matthew on Instagram. She wrote, “Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

She continued, “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Jennifer said, “For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

Aniston said she had been “pouring over texts to one another” that left her “laughing and crying then laughing again.”

She vowed, “I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

The text, which she shared on the next slide, included a photo of them laughing together and included Perry’s message, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.” She responded, “The first of THOUSANDS of times.”