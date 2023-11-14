Getty Images

Weeks after Matthew Perry’s sudden death, his “Friends” co-star Matt LeBlanc is breaking his silence.

On Tuesday, LeBlanc took to Instagram to remember Perry. He wrote, “It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love,” Matt added, joking, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Matt included photos of Matthew on the set of “Friends.”

Earlier this month, Matt joined “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer for Matthew’s funeral at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Prior to the funeral, the “Friends” cast had released a joint statement to People magazine in which they remembered Matthew.

They wrote, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The statement continued, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Over the years, Perry was candid about his battle with addiction and in recent years he vowed to help others with their sobriety journeys.

Now, the Matthew Perry Foundation will carry on his mission.