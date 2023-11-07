Instagram

Tuesday night, Selma Blair was recognized at Glamour’s 2023 Women of the Year in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Selma, who opened up about being chosen as one of this year’s honorees, as well as her reaction to seeing all the love for her friend Matthew Perry after his passing.

For the evening, Blair wore the names of women that she admired in the disability community. She explained, “In this information age, we’ve realized that we can wear our heart on our sleeves. We can wear the name of our heroes, mentors, and I think this connected energy is important to all of us.”

Selma recently honored Perry with a touching tribute on Instagram. As for seeing all the love that Matthew is getting after his passing, she commented, “I love it. I know Matthew really loved touching people and his comedy was therapy… That show, it was beloved because we could get into shows like that on prime time and create a family… I love that it affects everyone and that it’s good to grieve… We realize how precious things are when we have the dark seasons.”

Blair noted that Perry “meant so much to me.”

Selma also dished on feeling ready to find love again after being single for a long time. She said, “Now that I really know a lot more about what I’m about, then I am more ready. I’ve been single a long time and more ready to share some memories with… I think love is really the best thing and I don’t want to shortchange myself.”