“Friends” creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane are opening up about Matthew Perry following his tragic death on Saturday at just 54.

Speaking with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb, Marta said she just spoke with Perry two weeks ago and the chat was upbeat.

“It was great. He was happy and chipper,” she said. “He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair.”

She later added, “He seemed better than I had seen in a while. I was so thrilled to see that. He was emotionally in a good place, he looked good, he quit smoking… He was sober… He learned things throughout this, and what he learned more than anything is that he wants to help other addicts, and it gave him purpose.”

Kauffman said upon hearing the news of his death, “I was just in utter shock. My first impulse was to text him, honestly. And then deep sadness. It’s hard to grasp. You know, one minute he’s here and happy, and then poof. And doing good in the world. Really doing good in the world.”

As for what she lost when Perry died, Marta said, “I lost a friend in multiple ways, and what is amazing is the outpouring from the fans who lost a friend of theirs, too. I hope wherever he is he feels it.”

Matthew had been candid about his addiction struggles in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” and Hoda brought up how the actor had written that people would be shocked by his death, but not surprised.

Crane said, “I would say that’s probably true. Given the journey he’d been on, and we were all aware of it, there was always a part that was kind of bracing for something like this. But it is still hard to believe because he was such a sort of alive person that it’s hard to believe he’s not here.”

In the book, Perry wrote about spending millions attempting to get sober, going to rehab at least 15 times and undergoing surgeries.

Marta told Hoda she was “very aware” of his journey. Kotb went on to ask Kauffman if she had concerns about Perry in 2021 when they shot the “Friends” reunion.

Kauffman said, “Yes, I was concerned about him. Knowing that he’d been through everything he’d been through, and every time he had surgery they’re giving him opioids for pain, and the cycle starts over again. So, yes, I was concerned about what point in the cycle he was in that moment.”

At another point in the interview, Hoda brought up how Perry had been quoted saying he didn’t want to be remembered for “Friends,” but rather for helping people heal.

Crane said, “That doesn’t surprise me. As important as the show was and continues to be, that absolutely became his purpose, his reason for being.”

David also touched on the “Friends” cast — Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — being like a family.

“From day one, the six of them… you could tell they were going to be a family,” he said. “We all were. In 10 years, you do go through a lot. There is a journey on-screen and off-screen, and when we talk about Matthew, we were all very aware that our priority was supporting him.”

Following Perry’s death, the cast released a joint statement to People magazine that read, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”