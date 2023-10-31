‘Friends’ EP Kevin Bright Recalls Last Conversation with Matthew Perry

Getty Images

Sadly, Matthew Perry passed away over the weekend. Now, “Friends” EP Kevin Bright is speaking out about their final conversation.

Talking with CNN’s Laura Coates, Bright shared, “Obviously, very tragic that Matthew’s life should end at 54, especially at a point in his life when it seemed he had conquered the demons that had plagued him for so long. He was on a mission to help people, I know, speaking to him a few months before.”

When asked if Matthew seemed “up” during that conversation a few months ago, Kevin said, “Oh, yeah, He was very up, very much invested in the projects in terms of addiction that he was pursuing, and was also looking to make movies again, so he was very up.”

The EP also shared his favorite scene featuring Matthew’s “Friends” character Chandler Bing — Chandler proposing to Monica (Courteney Cox).

Why was that his favorite moment? “Because we were rooting for Monica and Chandler all along,” Kevin said. “I think that was the thing about their relationship. I remember when we were in London and we did the London wedding and we revealed the relationship for the first time, Matthew and Courteney came out from under those covers and it was gangbusters for minutes in that place. The applause would not stop.”

"Friends" creators Marta Kaufmann and David Crane also spoke with "Today's" Hoda Kotb in an interview that will air on November 1.

Marta revealed they had just spoken with Perry two weeks ago, saying, "It was great. He was happy and chipper. He didn’t seem weighed down by anything. He was in a really good place, which is why this seems so unfair."

Cox and Perry’s other “Friends” co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow, have broken their silence on his passing.

In a joint statement obtained by People magazine, they said, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The statement continued, “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”