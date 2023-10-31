Molly Hurwitz Honors Ex-Fiancé Matthew Perry & His ‘Profound Impact’ on Her Life

Getty Images

“Friends” star Matthew Perry tragically died on Saturday at just 54, and now his former fiancée Molly Hurwitz is paying tribute to the star.

Hurwitz, a talent manager, shared a photo of Matthew on Instagram, and wrote, “He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented.”



Recalling their time together, Molly continued, “As the ‘Friends’ reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together. ‘F--k, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???’ We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us. Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical.”

Looking back, she said, “But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known. No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry. I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship.”

Touching on Matthew’s past issues, she added, “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease.”

Hurwitz closed with a message to Perry, “Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace. Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)”

Matthew and Molly started dating in 2018 and he popped the question in 2020.

While promoting the “Friends” reunion special, “Extra” congratulated Perry on his engagement, and he thanked her, as co-star Matt LeBlanc told us, “We’re happy for him.” Watch the video below.

Shortly after the special aired in May 2021, news broke that Perry and Hurwitz had split.

Perry told People at the time, "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."