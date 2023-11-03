‘Friends’ Cast Attends Matthew Perry’s Private Funeral

Getty Images

Matthew Perry sadly passed away on October 28, and his “Friends” castmates gathered on Friday to remember the actor.

A source told People that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were among mourners who attended a service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

The “Friends” stars had previously released a joint statement to People, remembering Matthew.

They wrote, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

The statement continued, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Over the years, Perry was candid about his battle with addiction and in recent years he vowed to help others with their sobriety journeys.

Now, The Matthew Perry Foundation will carry on his mission.