Zac Efron Would Be ‘Honored’ to Play Matthew Perry in Biopic (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Zac Efron hit the red carpet for the “Iron Claw” premiere in Dallas, Texas.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Zac, who dished on his incredible transformation to play Kevin Von Erich of the iconic Von Erich wrestling brothers, as well as the tragic loss of his “17 Again” co-star Matthew Perry.

In the past, Perry expressed that he wanted Efron to play him in a biopic. Zac said, “I was hugely honored. It would be extraordinary to do.”

Commenting on Matthew’s shocking death, Zac said, “I’m still devastated by the fact that he is gone.”

As for playing Von Erich, Efron called it “one of the hardest things” he’s done. He added, “The Von Erichs were iconic. They had this meteoric rise to fame. Kevin Von Erich, specifically, had a really well-known reputation for being the most physical guy in the ring. When we watch the footage back, he’s just an athlete, so I wanted to show up and get those things right and nail it.”

He added that he “trained [his] ass off.”