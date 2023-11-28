Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News November 28, 2023

Matthew Perry’s Family Speaks Out About His Foundation & Legacy

Matthew Perry's family is speaking out about his legacy in the wake of his tragic death on  October 28.

Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing on “Friends” for 10 seasons, was candid about his addiction and had vowed to aid others on their sobriety journeys.

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established earlier this month, and will carry on his mission as “the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible.”

For Giving Tuesday, his family told People magazine, “It is important to us, as a family, to honor Matthew’s legacy. The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world.”

Matthew’s stepfather, “Dateline’s” Keith Morrison, also took to X to spread the word.

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different," he wrote. "And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://matthewperryfoundation.org."

While promoting his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” Perry spoke about his journey on the “Q with Tom Power” podcast in 2022. The star said, “When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that. Addiction is far too powerful for anyone to defeat alone. But together, one day at a time, we can beat it down.”

