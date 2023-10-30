Matthew Perry’s Most Memorable ‘Friends’ Moments

Getty Images

Matthew Perry catapulted to superstardom when he landed the role of Chandler Bing on “Friends” at just 24 years old.

He was everybody’s friend from the first episode, and for a decade made us laugh with his signature sarcasm and often-imitated delivery.

Now, “Extra” is looking back at some of his best moments on “Friends.” Watch!

Matthew once told “Extra,” “There was no way to guess that it would become the huge show that it became. After the first run-through, I knew this was going to be a big deal.”

Matthew appeared on all 236 episodes over its 10-season run, and landed an Emmy nomination for his performance.

Long after the show ended in 2004, audiences wanted to know: Does the cast keep in touch?

Speaking of his co-stars — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc — Perry shared with us in 2012, “We keep in contact, but we don’t meet every day in a coffeehouse.”

They did reunite in their 2021 HBO special, and “Extra” caught up with the cast beforehand. Perry teased, “You’ll see love, you’ll see loss, you’ll see guest stars, you’ll see surprises, you’ll see game shows.”

Schwimmer also praised Matthew’s performance on the show, telling us, “The person I couldn’t imagine was Chandler... until I met Matthew and we did the table read and I was like, ‘Well, no one else could play that guy... because that’s great.’”