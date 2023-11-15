Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston is remembering her “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry in a touching Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a tribute to Perry, a text exchange between the two, as well as an emotional scene they shared on “Friends.”

Aniston wrote, “Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

She continued, “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

Jennifer said, “For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

Aniston said she had been “pouring over texts to one another” that left her “laughing and crying then laughing again.”

She vowed, “I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

The text, which she shared on the next slide, included a photo of them laughing together and included Perry’s message, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.” She responded, “The first of THOUSANDS of times.”

Jennifer concluded her message with, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’”



She signed off, “Rest little brother. You always made my day…”