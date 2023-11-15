David Schwimmer Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry with One of His Favorite ‘Friends’ Moments

Getty Images

David Schwimmer is honoring Matthew Perry with a heartfelt Instagram post.

He wrote of his “Friends” co-star, “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity… I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

Schwimmer continued, “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

He included a photo of their “Friends” characters Ross and Chandler dressed up in “Miami Vice” inspired suits and wrote, “This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.”