Getty Images

Hours after Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer posted their tributes to “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow is showing her gratitude for him.

On Wednesday morning, Lisa posted a throwback pic of herself with Matthew from the 1994 NBC Upfronts, writing on Instagram, “Shot the pilot, ‘Friends Like Us,’ got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.”

Lisa went on to thank Matthew for the numerous ways that he made an impact on her life.

“Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY,” Lisa shared. “Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking.’ Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

In Schwimmer’s heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote to Matthew, “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity… I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

Schwimmer continued, “And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

He included a photo of their “Friends” characters Ross and Chandler dressed up in “Miami Vice” inspired suits and wrote, “This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time.”

David continued, “I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

For Aniston’s tribute, she posted a text exchange between her and Matthew.

Aniston said she had been “pouring over texts to one another” that left her “laughing and crying then laughing again.”

She vowed, “I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”

The text, which she shared on the next slide, included a photo of them laughing together and included Perry’s message, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.” She responded, “The first of THOUSANDS of times.”

Jennifer said, “For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard.”

“Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Jennifer admitted. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”