Getty Images

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are fueling more dating rumors!

Earlier this week, the two were snapped getting into the same car at an Erewhon in Los Angeles, despite going through great lengths not to be seen together.

Lupita was seen ducking in the passenger seat in photos obtained by TMZ.

Us Weekly reports the two are dating. A source said, “Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible.”

The insider noted, “Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far.”

The source noted that Nyong'o and Jackson are spending “as much time together as possible,” adding, “[They] enjoy doing typical things like shopping together, hanging out at home and watching movies, listening to music and just enjoying each other’s company.”

In October, Lupita and Joshua were photographed sitting next to each other at a Janelle Monáe concert.

A source insisted to TMZ that Lupita and Joshua were just friends.