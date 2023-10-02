Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are going their separate ways.

According to documents obtained by “Extra,” Jodie filed for divorce in L.A. after four years of marriage. The actress, who is represented by lawyer Laura Wasser, lists their date of separation as September 13, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Just days before the split, Joshua and Jodi looked every bit the couple at multiple events.

They both posted pics from J.Crew’s 40th anniversary event on September 6, where they posed together while dressed to the nines.

Getty Images

Then, they celebrated Jodie’s 37th birthday on September 7 at the unveiling of the new, fully electric Lotus Emeya in NYC.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum presented the “Queen & Slim” actress with a cake at the event, and she blew out the candles wearing a Barbie-pink dress.

Jackson and Turner-Smith reportedly met at Usher’s 40th birthday party in 2018, and wed in 2019. The stars are the parents of a daughter born in April 2020.

Earlier this year, Joshua opened up about their relationship to “Extra.”

He said, “We’re closing in on five years… When I met her, it’s not that I was like, ‘I’m looking for a wife and a kid’ — that’s not what was going through my head. We change and we grow as we get older, hopefully, and had I been in a different time in my life and frankly, if she had been in that different time in her life, we wouldn’t have met in exactly the moment where all the beautiful things that have happened afterward made sense… That’s life, right?”