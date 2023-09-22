Getty Images

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Marin Hinkle and her husband Randall Sommer are calling it quits after 25 years of marriage.

In court docs obtained by The Blast, Marin filed for divorce, asking the court to “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to petitioner and respondent.”

It appears that the two didn’t have a prenup.

Marin asked the court to consider “miscellaneous personal effects” and “earnings and accumulations of assets of petitioner before date of marriage and from and after date of separation” as separate property.

As for community property, the docs stated, “The exact nature and extent of community and quasi-community assets and obligations are unknown to Petitioner at this time and will be determined.”

Marin and Randall have an adult son, 20, so custody won’t be an issue.

The two reportedly met in 1992 and tied the knot six years later.