Radio DJs accidentally called Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, and she actually picked up!

Furness has not spoken out since she and Hugh, 54, announced their split, but today she unintentionally broke her silence on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.” Listen here.

Hosts of the Australian radio show, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson, accidentally dialed her number.

Sandilands told Furness, “We have actually called you by mistake. It’s ridiculous. Seriously, this isn’t a stitch-up. We didn’t mean to actually call you.”

Referring to the divorce Sandilands said, “We won’t go into it. We love you. We hope you’re well.”

Deborra-Lee took it in stride, telling them, “Thank you, guys. I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet.”

Sandilands told her it was “too soon” to talk about Jackman, adding, “I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their split earlier this month after 27 years of marriage.