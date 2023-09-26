Celebrity News September 26, 2023
Hugh Jackman’s Ex, Deborra-Lee Furness, Breaks Silence After Radio DJs Call Her by Mistake
Radio DJs accidentally called Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness, 67, and she actually picked up!
Furness has not spoken out since she and Hugh, 54, announced their split, but today she unintentionally broke her silence on “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.” Listen here.
Hosts of the Australian radio show, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson, accidentally dialed her number.
Sandilands told Furness, “We have actually called you by mistake. It’s ridiculous. Seriously, this isn’t a stitch-up. We didn’t mean to actually call you.”
Referring to the divorce Sandilands said, “We won’t go into it. We love you. We hope you’re well.”
Deborra-Lee took it in stride, telling them, “Thank you, guys. I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet.”
Sandilands told her it was “too soon” to talk about Jackman, adding, “I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat.”
Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their split earlier this month after 27 years of marriage.
They released a statement that said, “We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”