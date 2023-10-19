Lupita Nyong’o Announces Split with Selema Masekela

Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela have called it quits.

On Thursday, Lupita announced the split on Instagram. She wrote, “At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…"

Nyong’o revealed, “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love."

Along with “choosing to face the pain” publicly, Lupita hopes “the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”

Nyong’o hashtagged #Breakup, stressing, “Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.”

She has cleaned up her Instagram, removing all photos of Selema.

Lupita’s statement comes a day after she was spotted at Janelle Monáe’s concert with Joshua Jackson.

A source insisted to TMZ that Lupita and Joshua are just friends.

Josh is in the middle of a divorce from Jodie Turner-Smith, who filed the papers earlier this month.